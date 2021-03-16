[News Focus] Homeowners angry over tax hikes stemming from rising house prices

Surging apartment values have become a bone of contention in South Korea as the higher appraisals are projected to drive up property taxes considerably.
Data released by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport on Monday that publicly assesses prices of apartment units in the nation grew 19.08 percent on average this year. The double-digit growth is much higher than increase rates posted during the past several years -- 4.44 percent in 2017, 5.02 percent in 2018, 5.23 percent in 2019 and 5.98 percent in 2020.
By region, Seoul, Gyeonggi Province, and Busan recorded 19.91 percent, 23.96 percent and 19.67 percent, respectively. In Sejong, a city which the government has been planning to transfer administrative duties to from Seoul, the officially appraised value of apartments grew a whopping 70.68 percent on average.
Officially appraised home prices serve as the tax base for holding taxes, which are comprised of property tax and comprehensive real estate holding tax.
Property tax is imposed on owners of all types of real estate while comprehensive real estate holding tax is levied on multiple homeowners or those who own a single house valued at more than 900 million won ($796,000).
In November, the ministry announced it would gradually raise the appraised prices of all types of real estate, including apartments and plots of land, up to 90 percent of their market prices by 2030 in a bid to make owners of expensive homes and multiple homes cough up higher property taxes. Such strict housing and tax rules, however, have fallen short of stabilizing the heated property market by a wide margin.
Homeowners in regions where appraised home prices have jumped dramatically, particularly those who have one home and have no intention of flipping them for profit, are expected to face a sharp holding tax increase.
The number of apartment units whose publicly assessed value exceeds 900 million won stands at 525,000, or 3.7 percent of the total across the nation. Seoul has 413,000 units, or 16 percent of the entire apartments, that belong to the price band.
Dodging criticism about the series of ineffective measures to cool down home prices, the ministry explained that homeowners with houses valued at 600 million won or less will not be affected as much because of government measures to lower property tax rates for less expensive houses implemented since November last year.
The number of housing units valued at 600 million won or less stands at 13 million, or 92.1 percent of the entire housing stock across the nation.
“Since tax reduction of up to 50 percent for houses valued 600 million won or less is larger than the property tax increase for this year, up to 10 percent, homeowners in the price band will pay less holding taxes than they did last year,” the ministry said.
By Kim Young-won
)