Business

[Newsmaker] Samsung heir's return to jail postponed due to extended hospital stay

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 9, 2021 - 11:57       Updated : Apr 9, 2021 - 11:57
This photo taken on Jan. 18, 2021, shows Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong heading to a courtroom at Seoul High Court in Seoul for a bribery case. (Yonhap)
This photo taken on Jan. 18, 2021, shows Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong heading to a courtroom at Seoul High Court in Seoul for a bribery case. (Yonhap)
Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong, the de facto leader of Samsung Group convicted of bribery, will return to jail later than the scheduled date, industry sources said Friday, after doctors recommended longer hospital care following his appendicitis surgery.

Lee was transferred from Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, Gyeonggi Province, to Samsung Medical Center in southern Seoul on March 19 to receive the surgery after suffering a ruptured appendix.

The 52-year-old tycoon was supposed to return to his prison cell on Friday after the surgery, but doctors told correctional authorities that Lee needs to stay 10 more days at the hospital to recover his health, the sources said.

The detention center reportedly accepted the doctors' recommendation and decided to monitor Lee's health status till next week before confirming the date for his return to jail.

Lee, the group's heir, was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison by the Seoul High Court on Jan. 18 in a retrial of a bribery case involving former President Park Geun-hye and was put behind bars. (Yonhap)
