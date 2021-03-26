 Back To Top
Business

Prosecution needs to stop probe into Samsung chief's alleged propofol use: expert panel

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 26, 2021 - 20:37       Updated : Mar 26, 2021 - 20:37
Lee Jae-yong, vice chairman of Samsung Electronics Co., in a file photo (Yonhap)
Lee Jae-yong, vice chairman of Samsung Electronics Co., in a file photo (Yonhap)




A panel of civilian experts decided Friday to recommend that the state prosecution service halt its investigation into the allegation that Lee Jae-yong, the jailed de facto leader of Samsung Group, had taken propofol shots illegally.

The committee of outside experts plans to deliver the opinion, which is not binding, to the Supreme Prosecutors Office.

Among the 14 members of the panel who took part in the voting, eight opposed the continuation of the probe, and the rest favored it.

They failed to make a decision on whether Lee should be indicted over the suspicion, as they were evenly split over it.

Lee is suspected of having illegally used the anesthesia drug at a plastic surgery clinic in Seoul last year.

He has denied the allegation and requested the case be reviewed by the independent panel to see whether the prosecution‘s investigation is necessary.

The prosecution service introduced the outside review system in 2018 in a bid to enhance neutrality and fairness in handling cases that are of great public interest. (Yonhap) 
