[Newsmaker] Hybe, Ithaca Holdings ready for ‘quantum leap’

Amid the buzz caused by Hybe’s merger with Ithaca Holdings, key figures from the two companies expressed their excitement through a video released on YouTube Monday.



Hybe, formerly known as Big Hit Entertainment, announced Friday it would acquire Ithaca Holdings and its properties, including SB Projects and its management clients Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato.



“Hybe has achieved continued growth by facing head-on new challenges that drive change such as the recent reorganization of our corporate identity and structure. And now, we are preparing to take another quantum leap with the best partner in the world,” Bang Si-kyuk, chairman and CEO of Hybe, said in the video.





Bang Si-hyuk, chairman and CEO of Hybe, speaking in a YouTube video uploaded Monday. (Hybe Labels)





Scooter Braun, chairman and CEO of Ithaca Holdings, said, “This is an opportunity for us to make history and further innovate the music industry and revolutionize the game itself.”





Scooter Braun, chairman and CEO of Ithaca Holdings, speaking in a YouTube video uploaded Monday. (Hybe Labels)