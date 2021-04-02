 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Entertainment

BTS agency Hybe to acquire Scooter Braun-led firm in 1 tln won deal

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 2, 2021 - 19:05       Updated : Apr 2, 2021 - 19:05

A corporate logo of Hybe (Yonhap)
A corporate logo of Hybe (Yonhap)

Hybe, the company behind K-pop phenomenons BTS, announced Friday a deal to buy a 100 percent stake in American music entrepreneur Scooter Braun's Ithaca Holdings.

Under the deal, Hybe -- formerly Big Hit Entertainment -- will be acquiring the media company, which owns affiliates like SB Projects, founded by Ithaca chief executive Scott "Scooter" Braun and Big Machine Label Group, the company said in a statement.

In a separate regulatory filing, the company said it plans to buy an additional 950 million shares in Big Hit America for 1.07 trillion won (US$9.5 billion) to "acquire an overseas label through its U.S. subsidiary to accelerate its entrance into the global market.

The deal is set to bring together top-tier artists managed by both companies. Hybe owns several labels that represent K-pop acts, like BTS, Seventeen, Tomorrow X Together and Enhypen, while Ithaca Holdings is associated with artists like Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and J Balvin.

Calling the deal "the start of a new adventure no one could have possibly imagined," Hybe chairman and chief executive Bang Si-hyuk said "the two companies will work closely together leveraging our proven track records of success, know-how, and expertise to create synergy, transcend borders and break down cultural barriers."

Braun also voiced anticipation over the new opportunities the deal will bring about.

"This will be the first time Hybe's groundbreaking systems and curation will be integrated in the U.S. market at the onset of an artist's career," he said. "Plus, it will help us to continue to further the careers of the artists we already work with. Global opportunities for artists become exponential with this partnership."

The acquisition is the latest in Hybe's drive to become a global platform company. In March, Big Hit Entertainment announced a plan to change its name to Hybe and grow into what it called an "entertainment lifestyle platform."

Following the deal, Braun is expected to join Hybe's board, while Big Machine Label Group chief executive Scott Borchetta will maintain his post, according to Hybe. Artists of both companies will participate in Hybe's capital increase, it added.

The announcement was made public after the stock market closing.

(Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114