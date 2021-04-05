 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Entertainment

[Newsmaker] S. Korean Youn Yuh-jung wins SAG Award for supporting role in 'Minari'

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 5, 2021 - 11:02       Updated : Apr 5, 2021 - 12:08

This photo provided by Pancinema shows Youn Yuh-jung in
This photo provided by Pancinema shows Youn Yuh-jung in "Minari." (Pancinema)
South Korean actress Youn Yuh-jung won an award at the US Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards for her supporting role in the drama film "Minari."

At the televised ceremony of the 2021 SAG Awards on Sunday (US time), Youn was named the winner of Outstanding Performance By a Female Actor in a Supporting Role, beating Maria Bakalova for "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm," Glenn Close for "Hillbilly Elegy," Olivia Colman for "The Father" and Helena Zengel for "News of the World."

"I don't know how to describe my feelings," she said in her emotional acceptance speech. "I'm recognized by Westerners. It is very, very honorable that my actor fellows chose me as a (best) supporting actress. I'm very pleased and happy. Thank you. Thanks SAG."

She is the first South Korean actor to win the individual acting category in the award given by US actors. Last year, the cast of the Oscar-winning "Parasite" clinched SAG's top prize, Outstanding Performance by a Cast, or best ensemble, but none of the actors were nominated in other acting categories.

The 73-year-old screen veteran took the role of the grandmother Soon-ja in "Minari," directed by Korean American director Lee Isaac Chung, which tells the story of a Korean immigrant family settling in rural Arkansas.

She is also nominated for best supporting actress at the upcoming Academy Awards slated for April 25, becoming the first South Korean actor to get a nod from one of the world's most coveted film awards.

The SAG Awards are one of the leading precursors for the Oscars, along with other honors hosted by filmmakers' guilds including the Directors Guild of America (DGA).

"Minari" was also nominated for best ensemble and best actor at the SAG Awards, but the awards went to the US courtroom film "The Trial of the Chicago 7" and the late Chadwick Boseman for "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," respectively. (Yonhap)

Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114