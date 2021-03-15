 Back To Top
Entertainment

S. Korean Youn Yuh-jung of 'Minari' nominated for best supporting actress at Academy Awards

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 15, 2021 - 21:48       Updated : Mar 15, 2021 - 21:48
Actress Youn Yuh-jung (Yonhap)
Actress Youn Yuh-jung (Yonhap)
Youn Yuh-jung was nominated for best supporting actress at this year's Academy Awards for her role in "Minari," becoming the first South Korean actress to achieve the feat.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences unveiled its final list of nominations for the 2021 Oscars Awards. The awards ceremony will take place next month.

Youn, who plays an eccentric grandmother in "Minari," will vie for the prize of best actress in a supporting role with Maria Bakalova for "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm," Glenn Close for "Hillbilly Elegy," Olivia Colman for "The Father" and Amanda Seyfried for "Mank." (Yonhap)
