New virus cases back below 400, AstraZeneca shots for elderly back on track

This photo taken on Monday, and provided by the Sokcho city government, shows people lined up to take a coronavirus test at a makeshift testing clinic in Sokcho, Gangwon Province. (Sokcho city government)

South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases fell back to below 400 on Tuesday for the first time in a week amid concerns of a potential resurgence as the AstraZeneca vaccine rollout for elderly citizens began after a one-month delay over safety concerns.



The country reported 346 more COVID-19 cases, including 331 local infections, raising the total caseload to 99,421, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).



The country added seven more deaths from COVID-19, increasing the total to 1,704. The fatality rate was 1.71 percent, the KDCA said.



The daily caseload had stayed above 400 for the past six days without showing signs of letting up.



To curb the pandemic in the greater Seoul area, which is home to roughly half of the country's 52 million population, the KDCA extended virus curbs, the third highest in the five-tier virus restriction that were set to expire on March 14 for another two weeks until March 28.



Health authorities said they will decide Friday whether to once again extend the current virus curbs by another two weeks but given the current situation, the measures are highly likely to be extended.



The greater Seoul area has been under the current Level 2 social distancing measures since February. The measures include attendance caps at schools, religious activities and sports events.



The country's COVID-19 vaccine rollout gathered pace as the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine rollout started for elderly citizens aged 65 and older as health authorities assessed that there is no evidence suggesting a correlation between the vaccines and blood clots found in some recipients.



On Tuesday, South Korea began administering the AstraZeneca vaccine to inpatients of nursing homes and long-term care hospitals who are aged 65 and older.



Under the country's vaccination program that started Feb. 26, a total of 12 million people will be vaccinated by the end of June. Foreigners also will be inoculated under the program.



The country aims to achieve herd immunity by November.



Of the new locally transmitted cases, 97 came from Seoul and 120 were reported from Gyeonggi Province that surrounds the capital. Incheon, 40 kilometers west of Seoul, reported 12 more cases.



The number of imported cases came to 15, down from 19 the previous day. Cases from the United States and Europe stood at five, with cases from Asian countries, except for China, and Africa at three and two, respectively.



The number of seriously or critically ill COVID-19 patients was 101, down two from the previous day.



The total number of people released from quarantine after making full recoveries was 91,079, up 468 from a day earlier.



South Korea has carried out 7,400,990 COVID-19 tests, including 45,026 the previous day. (Yonhap)