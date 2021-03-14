 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

[Newsmaker] Investors flock to unicorns after Coupang's IPO jackpot

By Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Mar 14, 2021 - 15:09       Updated : Mar 14, 2021 - 16:37
A bull statue in front of the Korea Financial Investment Association headquarters in Seoul. (Herald DB)
A bull statue in front of the Korea Financial Investment Association headquarters in Seoul. (Herald DB)
The race to bid for unlisted companies‘ next initial public offering bonanza among South Korean investors is intensifying, data showed Sunday, as the recent high-profile deals including Coupang’s $4.6 billion US IPO whet investor appetite.

Krafton, which develops and publishes battle royale game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, saw its trading price spike on over-the-counter platforms here.

The game developer is the country’s largest unicorn -- a term used to describe a new, unlisted company with more than $1 billion valuation. Like other privately held companies, a unicorn‘s shares are often traded on OTC platforms.

According to U-Stockplus operated by fintech company Dunamu, shares of Krafton were trading as high as 185,000 won ($163) apiece on Saturday, up 10.1 percent from 168,000 won as of end-2020. Another OTC platform, Seoul Exchange, had Krafton shares trading at 184,000 won each, up 11.5 percent from end-2020.

The trading price indicates that investor’s estimate Krafton’s total valuation at some 14.6 trillion won, more than double that of its latest $5 billion valuation in 2018.

Likewise, accommodation booking app Yanolja‘s share price upsurge on OTC platforms indicates investors’ keen attention toward its IPO attempt.

Yanolja saw its stock price jump to 67,500 won, 2.5 times higher than end-2020 on Dumanu‘s U-Stockplus. On Seoul Exchange, Yanolja’s price skyrocketed more than sixfold to 80,000 won during the same period.

Krafton and Yanolja, out of 10 unicorns as of March, are seen as strong candidates for IPOs this year. Their success in IPOs will translate into a loss of their unicorn status, as they will then no longer be privately owned.

In addition, the trading price of door-to-door grocery delivery startup Kurly soared nearly 80 percent on Seoul Exchange, following a revelation that it seeks listing on the US stock market last week. Kurly was estimated to be valued at some 800 billion won in 2020.

This comes as Coupang, Korea‘s e-commerce giant, exited from the unicorn list as the company made stellar debut on New York Stock Exchange Thursday, with its market cap exceeding $84 billion on its first trading day.

Moreover, vaccine manufacturer SK Bioscience -- one of the most actively traded stocks on the OTC platforms before its market debut -- hit the IPO jackpot. SK Bioscience has fetched 1.5 trillion won in the IPO that wrapped up Wednesday, drawing bids from retail investors worth some 64 trillion won.

As Korea saw three high-profile unicorn exits since last year, more unicorn exits are likely to follow.

Alongside Coupang‘s blockbuster IPO, social networking unicorn Hyperconnect in February was proposed to be acquired for $1.73 billion by global dating powerhouse Match Group, which operates Tinder and Hinge. Also, German food delivery giant Delivery Hero’s proposed takeover of Korean unicorn Baemin gained a conditional watchdog approval in Korea in December.

As of March, Korea is home to 10 unicorns -- Krafton, Yello Mobile, Viva Republica, WeMakePrice, Musinsa, GP Club, L&P Cosmetics, Aprogen, Yanolja and Socar -- according to the latest data by CB Insights.

By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)
Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114