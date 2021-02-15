Hyperconnect deal hints another record year for Korean VCs

Korea’s venture capital firms are expected to see another strong year, following a record performance in 2020, amid a rise in the valuations of domestic startups and increased options for an investment exit.



Hyperconnect, the operator of the video chatting app Azar, last week signed a deal to sell to Match Group, a US tech company that owns a slew of dating apps including Tinder and OkCupid. The deal valued at $1.7 billion will bestow handsome returns to domestic venture capital firms like Altos Ventures and Korea Investment Partner, raising hopes that 2021 will be another strong year. Promising startups such as Coupang, Yanolja and Ridibooks are slated to become publicly listed this year.



KIP, which invested 4 billion won ($36 million) in Hyperconnect at a valuation of 200 billion won in 2017, will see a whopping 900 percent return once the deal is completed in March. KIP, which logged a record year with 42.7 billion won in net income in 2020, anticipates to log another robust year.





Azar app (Hyperconnect)