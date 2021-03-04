Top prosecutor resigns in defiance of weakening prosecution’s power





Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl expresses his intention to resign in front of the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office in Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)





Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl announced his resignation Thursday in protest against the government’s push to weaken the power of the prosecution.



At 2 p.m. in front of the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office in Seoul, Yoon told reporters, “I am going to resign as the prosecutor general today. It is difficult to watch common sense and justice collapse any more. (My role) in the prosecution ends here.”



He said, “The constitutional spirit and rule of law that has supported this country is being destroyed, and the damage will only go to the public.”



“I would continue to do my best to protect liberal democracy and protect the people as I have done so far,” he added.



Yoon went straight into the building without answering questions from reporters about whether he has plans to enter politics after resigning.



If Yoon’s resignation is accepted by President Moon Jae-in, he will leave the prosecution a year and eight months after the appointment in July 2019. Yoon‘s term is about four months away in July.



Yoon’s move is seen as intended to put a brake on the government’s speeding up the process of weakening the power of the prosecution. Over the past two days, he strongly criticized the legislation of a new investigative agency the ruling party is moving to create.



The Moon administration and the ruling party have been accelerating the creation of a new investigative agency dedicated to investigating serious crimes -- currently the purview of the prosecution. In January, an agency to investigate corruption on high-ranking officials was also established.



A day earlier, Yoon told reporters that creating the new agency is a major violation of the constitutional spirit and a violation of the constitutional responsibilities of the state and the government.



He added this would completely deprive the prosecution of the prosecution’s investigative rights and make corruption rampant.



His publicly criticizing the set-up of the new investigative agency has been denounced by the ruling bloc, including former justice minister and prime minister.



Former Minister of Justice Choo Mi-ae said in her Facebook account Thursday, “(Yoon) should abandon the arrogance that ‘I am the only one who is just.’”



“Without doubt, the separation of investigation and prosecution does not cause problems in investigation capabilities. The specialty of the investigation and the prevention of abuse of investigative rights are separate matters,” she said.



She added that we must admit that real problem of the prosecution’s investigation in Korea is not the capability of the investigation, but the “selective investigation (and) selective neglect” is a bigger problem.



Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said a day earlier that it is inappropriate for Yoon to strongly oppose the establishment of the new investigative agency.



He said Yoon acts “like a politician not a public official.”



Yoon’s resignation is seen as an extension of his political moves in the political circles. In a recent poll for approval in potential presidential candidates, Yoon and ruling Democratic Party Chairman Rep. Lee Nak-yon came in second with 15.5 percent, respectively. Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee Jae-myung stays at the top with 23.6 percent.



When asked about his intention to enter politics on Wednesday, Yoon avoided giving a definite answer, saying, “I’m not saying this here.”



