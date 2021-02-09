 Back To Top
National

Prosecutors drop charge against top prosecutor over illegal surveillance of judges

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 9, 2021 - 13:29       Updated : Feb 9, 2021 - 13:29

Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl (Yonhap)
Prosecutors dropped a charge on Tuesday against Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl that he ordered the illegal surveillance of judges hearing politically sensitive cases.

The Seoul High Prosecutors Office said it concluded that the abuse of power accusation against Yoon was unfounded, after questioning multiple people involved in the case and going over similar cases.

The Ministry of Justice in February ordered the Supreme Prosecutors Office (SPO) to investigate the allegation. The SPO later referred the case to the Seoul High Prosecutors Office.

The top prosecutor was reinstated in December after a court granted an injunction against his suspension by the justice minister amid feuds over prosecution reforms and politically sensitive probes.

Earlier in that month, the ministry suspended Yoon from duty for two months, citing four counts of alleged misconduct, including the surveillance of judges hearing cases involving former Justice Minister Cho Kuk and some presidential officials. (Yonhap)

