Moon reaffirms willingness to talk with NK ‘anytime, anywhere’

President Moon Jae-in delivers his New Year's address at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)





President Moon Jae-in reaffirmed his willingness to talk with North Korea in his New Year’s address Monday, saying South Korea is ready to talk “anytime, anywhere and even in a non-face-to-face way.”



“Dialogue and win-win cooperation are the key driving forces of the peace process on the Korean Peninsula,” he said in a live broadcast from Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul. “Our will to meet (with North Korea) anytime, anywhere, even in a non-face-to-face way, remains unchanged.”



Moon, entering his final year in office in May, also pledged to make a “last-ditch effort” to pull off a “great transition” in the stalled North Korea-US and inter-Korean talks.



The president’s message for dialogus met with mixed reactions, as it came after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un vowed to advance his country’s nuclear capabilities during last week’s Workers’ Party congress -- possibly in a chilling warning to the incoming Joe Biden administration in the US.



Despite the heightened nuclear threats, Kim hinted he wasn’t ruling out diplomacy, saying he could adjust his policy direction to that of the new US government. He also left room for talks with the South, stressing “it all depends on the South’s attitude.”



North Korea, which had dominated Moon’s New Year’s speeches in the past years, was given less than four minutes of the total 27-minute address, reflecting the sour inter-Korean ties, experts say.



“President Moon reiterated his existing principles, not specific ideas, this year. The overall manner appeared toned-down compared to previous years,” said Shin Beom-cheol, head of the foreign affairs and security center at the Research Institute for Economy and Society.



As for the starting point of resuming inter-Korean talks, Moon proposed the North join a Seoul-led cooperative body dealing with COVID-19 and other health care issues in the region that was launched in September with the US, China, Russia and Mongolia. Japan is also mulling participation.







