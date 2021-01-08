 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Moon to deliver New Year's address next Monday

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 8, 2021 - 15:26       Updated : Jan 8, 2021 - 15:26
President Moon Jae-in speaks during the New Year's meeting with social and business leaders held online at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)
President Moon Jae-in speaks during the New Year's meeting with social and business leaders held online at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)
President Moon Jae-in will issue his formal New Year's message next week, Cheong Wa Dae said Friday.

During the address slated for Monday, he is expected to unveil policy priorities in the fifth year of his presidency, with South Korea locked in a prolonged fight against COVID-19.

Moon plans to emphasize that people here will recover their daily lives through "win-win cooperation" and that they will head "with power" toward the goal of making South Korea a "leading country," according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok.

Speaking rather briefly at the annual new year meeting with social and business leaders Thursday, Moon said 2021 is the year of "recovery, national unity and progress" for South Korea.

He added during the event held via video links, "If conditions allow, (my administration) will make efforts to the last for the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, permanent peace and development of inter-Korean relations."

The president's job approval ratings have been on the decline over the past few months amid a resurgence of coronavirus infections nationwide, real estate market instability and lingering controversies over the prosecution reform drive. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114