South Korea inks COVID-19 vaccine deals with Pfizer, Janssen

South Korea has reached a deal with pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and Janssen to acquire enough COVID-19 vaccines to give to 16 million people, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said on Thursday.
“We have closed a deal with Pfizer to deliver 20 million doses no later than July. We have also closed a deal with Janssen for the acquisition of 6 million doses -- 4 million doses more than the planned amount of 2 million doses, to arrive here by the second quarter of next year,” he told a government meeting.
The prime minister went on, “Countries like the UK and the US have started rollout of COVID-19 vaccines. These are countries that are in desperate need of the vaccines.”
But Korea will not inoculate its people unless it is certain the vaccines are truly safe and effective, he said.
“The government will closely monitor the situation in countries that are vaccinated ahead of us, and proceed as cautiously as possible.”
The prime minister’s remarks come as the government faced criticism over its belated moves in securing Korea’s share of COVID-19 vaccines. Given the timeline of vaccine deals unveiled so far, Korea will be able to begin vaccinations in February or March at the earliest.
The Minister of Health and Welfare’s spokesperson Son Young-rae told a news briefing Wednesday that as the upcoming vaccines were developed in a very short span of time, safety issues were hard to ignore.
“It is very fortunate that Korea will have the opportunity to avoid being first to be vaccinated, and have the time to observe for a month or two,” he said.
But experts say vaccinations should begin no later than February.
“Korea should begin vaccinations against COVID-19 by early February next year,” said the Korean Society of Health said in a recent statement.
“Time calls for a decision to be made,” the society said. “It is irresponsible for the government to say Korea would wait until other countries are vaccinated.“
Earlier this month the government announced it was negotiating a total of 44 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines with Pfizer, Janssen and Moderna. Now the only agreement to be finalized is one with Moderna.
Korea is also set to receive 2 million doses through the COVAX facility, a global initiative for fair vaccine access.
Korea reported 985 more cases on Thursday, with the cumulative number of official cases now reaching 53,533. Seventeen more people died. The total death count stands at 756.
