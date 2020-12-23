Korea halts UK flights over new COVID-19 variant

South Korea will suspend all flights from the United Kingdom over worries about a new variant of the coronavirus, health officials said on Wednesday.
Yoon Tae-ho, a senior official at the Ministry of Health and Welfare, told a virtual news briefing that air travels from the UK will be barred for about a week starting Wednesday. The suspension will run until Dec. 31.
“These measures were decided at a meeting with other ministries Tuesday afternoon to prevent the mutant virus found in the UK from reaching Korea,” he said.
Those arriving after the period will be given PCR tests at the end of the mandatory 14-day isolation period. Passengers with temperatures of at least 37.3 degrees Celsius, as opposed to the standard 37.5 Celsius degrees, will be screened pre-flight, he said. If a case is found among UK arrivals, there will be investigations to see whether it is the new strain.
But there is still a possibility that travelers from the UK can come here after stopping by other countries, he added.
The variant first discovered in the UK has the potential to spread faster than other variants, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency’s deputy director Kwon Jun-wook.
“Depending on the analysis, the new variant is estimated to be between 50 to 70 percent more infectious compared with other variants that have been circulating,” he said in Tuesday’s briefing.
The domestic airlines operate around four flights departing from the UK a week. Over the past two months, there have been 15 confirmed cases imported here from the UK.
“So far, we have yet to report a case of the new COVID-19 variant here,” said Yoon of the Health Ministry.
Korea now joins a growing list of countries enacting border restrictions on entry for travelers from the UK.
For the last two weeks, between Dec. 10 and Wednesday, Korea confirmed 406 cases linked to international travel.
Korea on Wednesday counted 1,092 more cases -- 1,060 locally transmitted and 32 imported -- with the cumulative number of official cases now reaching 52,550.
Currently, there are 15,085 patients with active infections under isolation. The number of severely or critically ailing patients has increased markedly to 284 from 226 seven days ago.
Seventeen more people died due to COVID-19. So far, 739 have lost their lives to the disease.
Following a series of deaths among patients who could not be admitted due to a hospital bed shortage, health officials said they aim to reduce the number of patients on the waitlist to no more than 100 a day.
Amid a severe shortage in hospital beds, the government over the weekend ordered hospitals to empty some of their intensive care unit beds for accommodating patients with COVID-19. Over 6,000 doctors, nurses and other health care workers have volunteered for COVID-19 duty.
