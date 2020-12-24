[Newsmaker] Coupang kicks off streaming service for premium subscribers

(Coupang)
South Korea’s major e-commerce platform operator Coupang said Thursday that it has launched Coupang Play, an over-the-top service that provides unlimited streaming to premium membership holders.
Vying with global players such as Netflix and incoming Disney Plus, as well as a number of domestic rivals, Coupang Play will tap the video content market by bundling it with their Rocket Wow Club service at the existing price of 2,900 won ($2.63) per month.
The application for Android mobile phones is currently available on the Google Play Store, while the iOS, tablet PC, smart TV, and PC versions will be released in future, officials said. Once coupled with the original Coupang app, Coupang Play does not require a separate subscription.
Members of Coupang’s premium delivery membership Rocket Wow Club may access the unlimited streaming service without additional payment.
While providing major Hollywood movies and popular domestic television reality shows, the new streaming service also plans to unroll exclusive content, including the latest US television series “Your Honor” and educational news program CNN10, officials said.
Users may create up to five profiles per account and parents may install a viewer safety PIN for their underage children.
As of end-2019, Coupang was the second-largest online shopping platform with a market share of 13 percent amid a 133 trillion won worth market.
By Bae Hyun-jung (tellme@heraldcorp.com
)