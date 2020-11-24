 Back To Top
Business

Coupang picked as millennials’ favorite shopping mall

By Korea Herald
Published : Nov 25, 2020 - 11:04       Updated : Nov 25, 2020 - 11:09
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
Coupang was chosen as the most popular online retail platform by millennials in a survey conducted by the UnivTomorrow Research Laboratory for the Twenties, the firm said Tuesday.

The survey also showed that 47.1 percent of millennial Koreans have joined the Rocket Wow Club, Coupang’s membership service. The term “millennials” here refers to those aged 15-34.

Coupang was ranked as the favorite online shopping mall with 33.8 percent.

Coupang enjoyed higher popularity among younger shoppers, with 51.8 percent of those aged between 15 and 18 picking the e-commerce platform as their most preferred shopping venue. The preference for those aged 19-24 reached 37.1 percent.

To the question of paid membership subscribers, 47.1 percent of those aged 15 to 34 said they have or are subscribed to Coupang’s paid membership service. Quick delivery times and lower delivery costs were the top two reasons for paying for a membership.

Coupang, founded in 2010, has introduced a number of innovative delivery services, including Rocket Delivery, an overnight delivery service, in 2014. Other services include Next Day Delivery, Dawn Delivery and Same-Day Delivery, depending on when the order is made.

Coupang has established a dense network across the country, with more than 70 percent of South Korea’s population residing just 10 minutes from a Coupang Rocket Delivery center.

(khnews@heraldcorp.com)
