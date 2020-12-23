Sentencing due for ex-justice minister's wife in corruption scandal

Chung Kyung-sim (Yonhap)

A Seoul court is to hold a sentencing hearing Wednesday for former Justice Minister Cho Kuk's wife charged with academic fraud and financial wrongdoings.



Chung Kyung-sim, the wife of the former presidential secretary for civil affairs and a close aide to President Moon Jae-in, was indicted in November last year on 15 charges related to her daughter's college admission and her dubious investment in a private equity fund (PEF).



The Seoul Central District Court is to hand down its sentence on Chung's case in a hearing slated for Wednesday afternoon.Chung is alleged to have been involved in fabricating documentation from 2013-2014, including a college presidential citation, in order to get her daughter admitted to medical school.



She also faces allegations of investing in the PEF using somebody else's name to bypass the code of ethics for public officials and embezzling around 150 million won ($135,000) through a bogus consulting contract.



The 58-year-old professor of Dongyang University is also suspected of having been involved in the destruction of evidence by instructing her asset manager to conceal her office PC and delete PEF-related documents.



She has denied all allegations against her, arguing that academic records of her daughter were just overstated instead of being fabricated and her PEF deal was not an investment but a simple loan.



Chung was released from nearly seven months of detention in May after a local court decided not to extend her arrest.



In the previous hearing on Nov. 5, prosecutors demanded a prison term of seven years, a fine of 900 million won and a forfeiture of 160 million won for Chung.



Cho, who resigned as justice minister in October last year after just one month in office, was also indicted later on a dozen charges, including bribery, in connection with his daughter's academic credentials and school scholarship, as well as his family's suspicious private equity investments. (Yonhap)