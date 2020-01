NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Former Justice Minister Cho Kuk's wife, who was arrested over allegations related to their daughter's college admission and a financial investment, has applied for bail on grounds of failing health and her right to defense, the court said Wednesday.Chung Kyung-sim, a university professor, filed the request at the Seoul Central District Court.She was arrested in late October and faces trial on 15 counts related to her involvement in a dubious private equity fund and alleged fabrication of her daughter's credentials for school admission.Prosecutors said they are opposed to granting bail, citing the possibility that Chung could destroy evidence. (Yonhap)