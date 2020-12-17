COVID-19 patient in Seoul dies waiting for hospital bed

Public health officials said Thursday a Seoul resident in their 60s had died while waiting to be admitted to a hospital after a COVID-19 diagnosis, marking the first such case to be reported in the capital since the pandemic began.
They said the patient, who was with preexisting health conditions, died at home Tuesday after having waited three days for a hospital bed since testing positive for the coronavirus on Saturday.
Significant bed shortages are straining hospitals in Seoul, which has long been Korea’s COVID-19 epicenter, as the city counts a record number of 423 new cases on Thursday.
All of the intensive care unit beds for COVID-19 patients at Seoul hospitals were filled by Wednesday afternoon. None of the “semi-ICU” beds, intended to accommodate patients requiring critical care once ICUs reach full capacity, were available, either.
On the same day, Korea shattered yet another record for COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations nationwide, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention’s situation report.
Twenty-two people died in the 24 hours ending Wednesday midnight, the highest number of deaths from COVID-19 in a single day. The figure comes just two days after the previous record of 13 was set on Monday.
By Wednesday there were 12,209 patients are undergoing treatment either at hospitals or nonhospital facilities, of whom 242 are in intensive care -- also the highest ever number.
The government claims that Korea’s health care system “still has room to cope.”
Despite zero ICU space and the death of a patient who was unable to be admitted to hospital, Son Young-rae, spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Welfare, told a virtual news briefing Thursday morning, “At the present moment, Korea is not at a point where its health care system is unable to provide appropriate care to patients.”
He said the key considerations for moving on to a stricter social distancing tier were by how far to the limit the contact tracing and health care systems were being pushed. “But Korea’s situation hasn’t arrived at that point yet,” he said, once again dispelling the possibility of toughened rules coming into effect.
In a text message late Wednesday afternoon, the Health Ministry told reporters the decision for designating the country’s strictest tier of COVID-19 restrictions was “not imminent,” and that it would come “after careful deliberation about the economic costs.”
Korea confirmed 1,014 cases -- 993 locally transmitted and 21 imported -- on Thursday, putting the cumulative total of official cases at 46,453.
The number of testing conducted increased nearly seven- to 10-fold to 50,071, after rapid antigen kits have been allowed for use to diagnose COVID-19 starting this week.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com
)