 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Seoul reports record-high daily COVID-19 cases

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 17, 2020 - 10:14       Updated : Dec 17, 2020 - 10:14
People wait in long lines to take coronavirus tests at a public health center in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
People wait in long lines to take coronavirus tests at a public health center in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
The number of new daily coronavirus patients in Seoul rose by an all-time high of 423 on Wednesday, its deputy mayor said Thursday.

Kim Woo-young disclosed the capital's latest data on a CBS Radio talk show, saying the nation's daily caseload also reached 1,014 the same day.

Seoul's previous record for new daily COVID-19 cases was set on Dec. 12, when 399 more people tested positive.

As the spread of the coronavirus accelerated from early this month, the capital's top 15 daily caseload records were all set between Dec. 2 and Wednesday.

The highest record of 212 cases for the first 11 months of this year, which was set on Nov. 25, was pushed back to 16th place.

Kim said Wednesday's national caseload of 1,014 included 993 cases from Korea and 21 from abroad.

He said the metropolitan government will not hesitate to raise the city's social distancing level to 3, the highest in the nation's five-tier system, if the upturn in new daily cases persists. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114