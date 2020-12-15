Top prosecutor Yoon suspended from duty

A disciplinary committee under the Justice Ministry decided to suspend Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl from duty for two months over his alleged legal lapses.
The decision was made at a marathon meeting of the panel early this morning at the ministry's building in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi Province.
It is the first time that an incumbent prosecutor general has been punished in the Korean judiciary history.
Yonhap reported that suspension is the third-heaviest of five forms of punishment for a prosecutor, after two types of dismissals and followed by a salary reduction and reprimand.
Yoon has been accused by Choo of six counts of ethical and legal misdeeds, including surveillance of the judiciary.
The disciplinary panel said Yoon was found responsible for four of the six allegations without specifying which allegations they were, according to Yonhap. But Yoon has denied all the allegations from the start.
The Tuesday hearing was attended by Yoon’s legal representatives and four members of the seven-member disciplinary committee. The committee consists of Justice Minister Choo, Vice Justice Minister Lee Yong-gu, two prosecutors and three external legal professionals picked by the minister.
Choo picked Hankuk University of Foreign Studies Law School professor Chung Han-joong to head the committee on her behalf. As the petitioner, Choo was not allowed to attend.
“I will put efforts to maintain fairness at all times,” Chung said Tuesday in response to allegations that he is not fit to head the committee as he serves as a director of the Korea Government Legal Service under the Justice Ministry.
The Tuesday hearing was held after the disciplinary committee ended its first meeting last Thursday without reaching any conclusion.
Witnesses -- eight individuals who were seen as evenly divided in favor of Yoon and Cho -- were asked to testify Tuesday, but only participated in the hearing, hinting the tide could to be turning in favor of the chief prosecutor.
Shim Jae-cheol, chief of the Justice Ministry’s Internal Inspection Bureau, was dropped by the panel Tuesday morning after he recused himself from the committee as a member during the first hearing.
He was the only witness hand-picked by the committee, and the rest were picked by the Yoon’s defense. Shim was originally picked as one of the two prosecutors to serve on the committee but recused himself before the first hearing.
Two of Choo’s allies – Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office head Lee Sung-yoon and Gwangju-based prosecutor Jeong Jin-woong – did not show up to the hearing.
The disciplinary committee had not reached a conclusion as of press time, but it was reported at 5 p.m. that the committee had one witness left for questioning.
After questioning the witnesses, the committee will hear from Yoon’s attorneys then enter internal discussions for a conclusion. It was expected that the conclusion would be reached late Tuesday night unless decided to be adjourned for another date.
Yoon’s attorneys’ two attempts to recuse some committee members selected by the minister ended in failure, with the committee rejecting both motions. The chief prosecutor’s defense also asked the committee to find more members to fill the seven seats, but that request was also denied.
The unprecedented conflict between the heads of the prosecution and the Justice Ministry heightened Nov. 24 when Choo temporarily suspended Yoon from office until a ruling from the disciplinary committee.
Choo accused Yoon of six offenses, including illegal surveillance of judges and obstructing an inspection into senior prosecutor Han Dong-hoon, his close associate.
But after the Seoul Administrative Court granted an injunction lifting the suspension, Yoon returned to work, prompting Choo to take the case to a higher court for review.
Yoon’s defense has rebutted Choo’s allegations, saying they cannot be presumed true and that some of the actions in question were done for work purposes. His attorneys have argued that the justice minister is trying to penalize Yoon even though he is innocent.
“I do not know why (the ministry) is trying this hard to press disciplinary actions (on Yoon),” said Lee Wan-kyu, one of Yoon’s legal representatives, to reporters ahead of the hearing.
The chief prosecutor has not appeared for the two disciplinary committee hearings, to protest what he has called procedural flaws during the process of putting together the disciplinary committee and the ministry’s investigation into the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office.
There are five possible levels of punishment, with dismissal the heaviest and a reprimand the lightest.
It was originally speculated within the legal sphere that the committee would eventually dismiss Yoon from his position with or without additional penalties, but some have also speculated that the committee might listen to public opinion and suspend Yoon from his position for just a few months.
If the committee decides to impose a penalty stronger than a salary reduction, the minister will have to seek the approval of President Moon Jae-in. Yoon is expected to take legal action after the committee rules, such as filing an administrative suit to overturn any punishment.
