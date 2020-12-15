Top prosecutor Yoon suspended from duty

Yoon likely to seek legal battle against the disciplinary panel's unprecedented move





Vice Justice Minister Lee Yong-gu leaves the ministry building after attending the disciplinary panel meeting in Gwacheon on Wednesday morning. (Yonhap)

A disciplinary committee under the Justice Ministry decided to suspend Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl from duty for two months over his alleged legal lapses.



The decision was made at a marathon meeting of the panel early this morning at the ministry's building in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi Province.



It is the first time that an incumbent prosecutor general has been punished in the Korean judiciary history.



Yonhap reported that suspension is the third-heaviest of five forms of punishment for a prosecutor, after two types of dismissals and followed by a salary reduction and reprimand.



Yoon has been accused by Choo of six counts of ethical and legal misdeeds, including surveillance of the judiciary.



The disciplinary panel said Yoon was found responsible for four of the six allegations without specifying which allegations they were, according to Yonhap. But Yoon has denied all the allegations from the start.



The Tuesday hearing was attended by Yoon’s legal representatives and four members of the seven-member disciplinary committee. The committee consists of Justice Minister Choo, Vice Justice Minister Lee Yong-gu, two prosecutors and three external legal professionals picked by the minister.



Choo picked Hankuk University of Foreign Studies Law School professor Chung Han-joong to head the committee on her behalf. As the petitioner, Choo was not allowed to attend.



“I will put efforts to maintain fairness at all times,” Chung said Tuesday in response to allegations that he is not fit to head the committee as he serves as a director of the Korea Government Legal Service under the Justice Ministry.



The Tuesday hearing was held after the disciplinary committee ended its first meeting last Thursday without reaching any conclusion.





Top prosecutor Yoon Seok-youl leaves the prosecutors' office in Seocho-dong, southern Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)