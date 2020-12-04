 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Justice ministry appeals court's decision lifting top prosecutor's suspension

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 4, 2020 - 21:48       Updated : Dec 4, 2020 - 21:48
Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae (Yonhap)
Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae (Yonhap)

South Korea's justice ministry has filed an appeal against a court's decision that lifted Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae's order to suspend Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl from duty, the ministry's legal representative said Friday.

Lee Oak-hyung, the lawyer for Choo, said the ministry has requested that a higher court review the Seoul Administrative Court's ruling on Tuesday that allowed Yoon to return to work.

Choo suspended Yoon from duty earlier last week and said she would discipline him over six counts of alleged misdeeds, including collecting personal data of justices in charge of politically sensitive cases.

The decision came as Choo and Yoon have been at odds over a series of politically sensitive cases and prosecution reform.

The administrative court on Tuesday accepted Yoon's preliminary injunction request over Choo's move, saying suspending the chief prosecutor from duty is tantamount to dismissing him and that it damages the prosecution's core principles of neutrality and independence.

The justice ministry is scheduled to hold a disciplinary meeting Thursday to mete out punishment to the top prosecutor, but Yoon is also taking that case to the court.

Earlier in the day, Yoon filed a complaint with the Constitutional Court over the "unfairness" of the prosecutor disciplinary act and also requested an injunction to put off the disciplinary meeting until the Constitutional Court's verdict comes out. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114