Moon pins high hopes on new probe unit to fight corruption

President Moon Jae-in expressed high hopes Tuesday for the imminent launch of a new investigative body that will be tasked with looking into corruption among high-level government officials, such as prosecutors and presidents.



Setting up the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, independent from the state prosecution office, is one of Moon’s main campaign pledges and is key to his reform push to fight corruption. Last week, parliament approved a bill on expediting its launch amid fierce resistance from the opposition party.





President Moon Jae-in speaks during a weekly Cabinet meeting at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)