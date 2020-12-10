 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Moon hails passage of bill on anti-corruption investigative body

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 10, 2020 - 15:59       Updated : Dec 10, 2020 - 16:37

President Moon Jae-in in a file photo (Yonhap)
President Moon Jae-in in a file photo (Yonhap)
President Moon Jae-in welcomed the passage of a bill Thursday on facilitating the launch of a non-prosecution body tasked with investigating corruption among senior government officials.

He said it's "fortunate" that the way has been opened for the speedy establishment of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO), according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok.

The president expressed expectation that the CIO will be formally set up at the start of 2021, he added.

Moon's message came a few hours after the National Assembly passed a revision bill intended to expedite the process of picking the head of the CIO, in a 187-99 vote.

The ruling Democratic Party (DP), which holds 174 seats in the 300-member parliament, spearheaded the passage in spite of strong protests by the main opposition People Power Party (PPP).

Under the new legislation, the ruling bloc would be able to choose an inaugural CIO chief, with the PPP's de-facto right to veto removed.

The establishment of the CIO, independent from the state prosecution service, was one of Moon's major presidential campaign pledges. It's part of a politically controversial drive to reform the prosecution often accused of having excessive power and authority.

Moon was quoted as stressing that the establishment of the CIO is a "long-cherished desire and promise to the people" for thorough investigation into corruption by those in power, including the president, and a corruption-free society.

Prosecutors are among civil servants subject to the CIO's probe over alleged corruption.

A CIO bill was approved in December last year and the legislation took effect in July. But its launch has been delayed amid political disputes over the choice of its first leader.

The DP has accused the PPP of being uncooperative. The conservative opposition party argues that the CIO could be used to cover up possible corruption, especially by presidential aides, as a tool to put pressure on the state prosecution service.

The idea of setting up such an investigative organization was first floated here in the 1990s. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114