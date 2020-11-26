'Loose screws on border fence sensors were the loophole'

South Korean soldiers patrol along a border fence in northwestern Gyeonggi Province. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)
A North Korean man was able to jump over the 3-meter fence along the inter-Korean border into the South without triggering the alarm because screws were loose on the fence sensors, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said Thursday.
The military revealed the initial finding of its internal investigation into the event early this month, in which a former gymnast in his 20s crossed the border on foot.
Sensors on the border fences along the general outposts, standing south of the demarcation line that separates the two Koreas, should alert guards nearby when anything of weight, such as people and animals, touches them. But because of the loose screws, sensors had not worked properly, the military said blaming the glitch on extreme conditions including bad weather.
“It wouldn’t be totally right to say that the system has had that flaw from the very beginning, when we put it out there. But now that we have identified one, we intend to check up on every one of them,” a senior military officer said, adding improvements on the system were underway as well.
Installed in 2015, the sensor system has never been inspected until the recent probe. It was never part of the inspections the frontline units were obligated to routinely perform, the military said.
But the military insisted that the malfunctioning sensors did not delay their capturing of the North Korean man, because surveillance cameras picked him up right away. It took 14 hours for the military to capture him. The ministry received criticism for a belated response to a potential North Korean infiltration.
The military disagreed that it was an operation gone bad, but left room for the concerned unit to handle the matter as it sees fit.
By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com
