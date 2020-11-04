 Back To Top
National

N. Korean captured after crossing border into South

By Choi Si-young
Published : Nov 4, 2020 - 11:18       Updated : Nov 4, 2020 - 11:27
South Korean guard post (Yonhap)
South Korean guard post (Yonhap)
A North Korean has been captured by South Korea’s military after he crossed the inter-Korean border on foot along the east coast, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said Wednesday.

The man was spotted by Seoul’s military surveillance late Tuesday night. The military located and detained him early Wednesday morning, after a nearly 10-hour search operation.

An investigation is currently underway to determine whether he is a civilian or military personnel, and why he crossed, the JCS said. There has been no indication of unusual activity in Pyongyang, it added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Seoul raised the three-level military alert to the second level, which indicates a potential North Korean provocation. The military usually maintains the least urgent third level.

By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com)
