Deliberation on disciplinary action for top prosecutor may begin next week

The Justice Ministry is expected to decide next week whether disciplinary action should be taken and, if so, what sanction is appropriate for Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl, who has been suspended from his duties over allegations of power abuse and violations of political neutrality.
Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae on Tuesday suspended the top prosecutor based on the results of inspections on him, asking for his punishment.
The minister raised six allegations against Yoon. They include violating his obligation and code of conduct by meddling in investigations into liberal politicians and refusing to cooperate with the ministry‘s investigation of himself.
As Choo’s announcement effectively suspended Yoon from work, Deputy Prosecutor General Cho Nam-kwan now serves as the acting prosecutor general.
Any disciplinary action against Yoon will be decided by a committee under the ministry that will consist of seven members, including the justice minister, deputy minister, two prosecutors and external legal professionals. The justice minister has the authority to select five of the seven people.
Any disciplinary action requires a majority vote by the members. The committee will decide among five levels of punishment, with dismissal the heaviest and a reprimand the lightest.
If the committee decides to impose a stronger measure than a salary reduction, the minister will have to seek the approval of President Moon Jae-in to execute the action.
Choo and Yoon have been at odds over a raft of issues, most importantly how to reform the prosecution. Yoon, a lifetime prosecutor, was appointed by the president in July 2019 to lead internal reform of the prosecution, to stop it from meddling in politics and to use its great authority to serve the public.
Choo, a former judge and ruling Democratic Party of Korea chief, has complained about Yoon’s decisions that she said leaned toward protecting his close associate and other prosecutors, rather than finding the truth of cases.
Yoon denies any wrongdoings.
He is expected to file an administrative claim with the Seoul Administrative Court to seek the cancellation of the job suspension. He reportedly was searching for lawyers to represent him while staying at home Wednesday.
Following the minister’s notification of disciplinary suspension, Yoon said, “Reflecting on my past deeds, I have done nothing to be ashamed of as prosecutor general and have worked hard to protect the political neutrality of the prosecution.“
The allegations that Yoon faces include the illegal surveillance of judges in cases involving former Justice Minister Cho Kuk.
Yoon received reports from a data collecting unit of his office, the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office, on personal details and political tendencies of the judges, including their hobbies, family members, rulings they made for key political trials and whether they were part of a progressive judge group. He also sent the information to the anti-corruption department at the prosecutors’ office.
Yoon also faces an allegation of obstructing an inspection into senior prosecutor Han Dong-hoon, a close associate, in April. Han was accused of colluding with a former journalist to obtain incriminating information on liberal pundit Rhyu Si-min.
In May, Yoon transferred a case involving former Prime Minister Han Myeong-sook as prosecutors who were responsible for presenting the case were about to face an internal investigation over allegations they coerced prisoners to give false testimony.
The justice minister said Yoon abused his command and supervisory power by halting the inspections.
The minister argued that Yoon also obstructed an investigation into himself by refusing face-to-face questioning by inspectors from the ministry, and failed to live up to the political neutrality required of the prosecution.
Choo also accused him for an ”improper meeting“ with Hong Seok-hyun, chairman of JoongAng Holdings, which operates leading newspaper firm Joongang Ilbo and broadcaster JTBC, two years ago.
“Yoon who served as the chief of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office back then met with JTBC’s de facto owner chairman Hong in November 2018 for inappropriate exchange that could damage fairness,” Choo said.
The meeting took place when the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office was set to seek sentences for conservative political commentator Byun Hee-jae over defamation charges against JTBC officials.
By Park Han-na
