Choo orders suspension of top prosecutor from duty

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 24, 2020 - 19:01       Updated : Nov 24, 2020 - 20:19
Top prosecutor Yoon Seok-youl and Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae (Yonhap)
Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae on Tuesday suspended Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl from his duty, in an unprecedented move amid a feud over prosecution reforms and various investigations involving Yoon‘s aide and family members, according to Yonhap News.

“The ministry has been investigating various allegations against the top prosecutor and found out some serious misconduct,” the justice minister said during a briefing.

As reasons to bar him from his duty and seek disciplinary actions, the minister cited what she called an “improper” meeting with media executives, the inspection of judges involved in controversial cases and interference with the prosecution’s investigations to protect people close to him.

Also she said Yoon had impeded the ministry‘s lawful probe by not responding to recent written investigation inquiries.

“As the justice minister, who has the utmost authority to oversee the prosecution, I decided that it is not tolerable to let him continue his duty,” Choo said.

Shortly after the surprise announcement, Yoon called it “unfair” and said he would take legal action. (From news report)

