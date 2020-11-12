The government said Thursday it would work to ensure shorter working hours for delivery workers following a recent series of deaths of couriers allegedly from overwork amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Labor Ministry and the Transport Ministry announced in a joint press briefing that the government will consult with logistics companies, push for legislative revisions and introduce improved workplace guidelines to protect couriers.
“A limit to quantitative growth (of the e-commerce and logistics industry) has surfaced as seen from the death of 10 parcel delivery workers this year,” said Labor Minister Lee Jae-kap during the briefing.
“This is because policy, infrastructure and technology could not keep up with the pace of growth for the delivery industry, and that burden was concentrated into long hours and heavy workloads for delivery workers.”
As the virus crisis led to a boom in online shopping, many delivery workers have been pushed to their physical limits, with relatively little protection from labor laws because of their special employment status.
Most delivery workers are not directly employed by the firms they work for, as they sign contracts as subcontractors who earn commissions on each parcel they deliver.
For such reason, delivery workers have not been subject to the 52-hour workweek rule and can be exempt from mandatory industrial accident insurance, despite being under the tight control of the companies they work for.
As a means to ensure improved working conditions and avoid additional industrial accidents, the government said it will consult with delivery service firms to introduce daily workhour caps and expand five-day workweek across the sector.
Ministries will also encourage logistics companies to ban deliveries after 10 p.m. and scrap penalties imposed on couriers for late delivery.
According to a report from the ruling Democratic Party, parcel delivery service workers put in around 71.3 hours a week to earn around 4.6 million won a month. They take home around 2.3 million won a month after work-related expenses are taken into account.
While these measures are all recommendations, the government said it would seek legislative revisions on such areas as health checks and work-related safety guidelines in order to improve couriers’ working conditions.
The government will check on delivery workers’ subscription to industrial accident insurance. Workers with special employment status are required to split the monthly premiums 50-50 with their employers if they want coverage. If they don’t wish to do so, they can apply for an exemption.
The issue came to spotlight after the recent deaths of couriers. Most of the deceased were not covered by the insurance as they asked to be exempt. It was reported that couriers were often coerced by employers to request exemption for costs.
According to a survey released by the Korea Labor Institute in May, 84.3 percent of delivery workers had asked for an exemption.
The Labor Ministry said all exemption requests will now be required to be submitted directly by the worker and would revise laws to reduce the room for exemption unless absolutely needed.
The government also said it would consult with logistics companies and related others to adjust the current 800-won fee per parcel given out to delivery workers, as it has been pointed out that the low rate forced couriers to commit longer work hours.
Transport Minister Kim Hyun-mee said the dialogue will help the delivery sector find ways to maintain sustainable growth while caring for their workers.
By Ko Jun-tae (ko.juntae@heraldcorp.com
