State human rights watchdog chief calls for protection of couriers

A logistics center in Songpa, southern Seoul, emptied of workers on Tuesday in a strike over poor working conditions. (Yonhap)
A public human rights watchdog on Thursday issued a message of condolences over the death of more than a dozen couriers here, and called for legislation to ensure better working conditions.
Choi Young-ae, the National Human Rights Commission of Korea’s chairperson, said in a statement that the pandemic of the novel coronavirus exposed injustices experienced by workers in vulnerable sectors.
“The demand for delivery services shot up due to the coronavirus situation, which led to an overwhelming workload for the couriers. Couriers are having to work longer hours in inadequate working conditions,” she said.
Choi urged the lawmakers to legislate on worker protection, the related bills of which are still pending at the parliament.
“Health and safety at work are the most basic rights that should be afforded to workers everywhere,” she said. “The commission will continue to strive for a safety-first work culture.”
The Labor Standards Act does not recognize couriers -- who are “special contract” workers -- as employees, thereby denying them the rights outlined by the law.
So far this year, 14 couriers have died from overwork and other unfair practices at work. According to the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission, delivery workers often work seven days a week for a total of over 70 hours on average.
