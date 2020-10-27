[Newsmaker] Arrest warrant in review for school counselor suspected of leaking SAT questions

A local court on Tuesday began reviewing whether to issue an arrest warrant for a high school official suspected of leaking test papers of a US college entrance exam.
The Seoul Central District Court is expected to reach a decision Wednesday.
The suspect is a former career counselor for the Hankuk Academy of Foreign Studies, a prestigious boarding high school in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province. Police accuse him of selling photos of US Scholastic Aptitude Test papers for three years beginning in 2017 to a broker.
The broker was arrested last month for selling the leaked content to an SAT cram school tutor on 10 occasions from 2014 to end of last month. The tutor then provided them to 20 parents for a price of between 20 million and 50 million won ($17,800-$44,400) each.
The tutor and the parents were also booked for obstruction of duties.
The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s Sophisticated Crime Investigation Division, while probing the broker, tracked down the school official and raided the official’s home and office earlier this month.
Local reports said investigators secured surveillance camera footage of the school as well as the suspect’s computer and cellphone as evidence.
Hankuk Academy is one of 17 SAT testing sites in Korea. The counselor was in charge of test security and management as the official SAT coordinator.
Police are looking into the possibility the leaked test may have been passed to more brokers and test-takers in different time zones.
It is not the first SAT leak case reported in Korea.
Test scores for all 900 SAT takers in Korea of the January 2007 test were canceled after it was found that SAT questions for the iteration were leaked to students from a number of private cram schools.
Some private schools have continued to sell leaked SAT test papers and answer sheets to parents with the help of brokers in a number of cases.
According to its website, SAT administrator College Board strictly prohibits sharing of test questions or answers at any time. Failing to comply with the policy can be subject to legal action, it states.
The administrator said in an email response to The Korea Herald earlier this month that it has continued to bolster its test security efforts and resources and that it produced more test content to prevent theft and organized cheating in recent years.
But it did not say whether legal action or additional measures will follow the latest suspected test leakage in Korea.
By Ko Jun-tae (ko.juntae@heraldcorp.com
