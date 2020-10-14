 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

College admission brokers nabbed in S. Korea for doctoring student papers to top US schools

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 14, 2020 - 11:15       Updated : Oct 14, 2020 - 11:15
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
A private college consultancy group in South Korea allegedly fabricated student admission papers to top universities in the United States for years, according to police on Wednesday.

A group of four, including an admission broker identified by his surname Jeong and Jeffrey Son, a famed private institution lecturer, was booked by the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on Tuesday.

The team is accused of falsifying documents of the applicants, including report cards, and receiving large sums of money from parents for providing consulting for students' admission to top US schools.

They were found to have requested hundreds of millions of won from the parents, lying that the money was needed in order for kids to be accepted under schools' donation-based admission programs.

According to police, the parents have claimed that they were unaware of the document forging. The students involved in wrongful admissions were reportedly expelled from the schools.

In a separate case, the police last month also booked some 20 parents and instructors of the US Scholastic Aptitude Test suspected of meddling in exams held in South Korea.

The police also raided a high school in Yongin, some 50 kilometers south of Seoul, last week, as one of the faculty members was accused of leaking SAT questions from 2017 to 2020. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114