 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Missing North Korean diplomat settled in South in July 2019

By Ahn Sung-mi
Published : Oct 7, 2020 - 11:39       Updated : Oct 7, 2020 - 11:39
Jo Song-gil (AP-Yonhap)
Jo Song-gil (AP-Yonhap)

North Korea’s former top envoy to Italy, who disappeared in late 2018, came to South Korea in July last year and has lived here ever since, a lawmaker here said Tuesday. 

“Former (acting) Ambassador Jo Song-gil was found to have entered South Korea in July last year and is under the protection of (government) authorities,” Rep. Ha Tae-keung of the main opposition People Power Party, who is a member of the parliament’s intelligence committee, wrote on Facebook. If this information is confirmed, Jo would be one of the highest-ranking officials from Pyongyang to settle here. 

Local media outlets have also reported, citing multiple sources, that Jo is currently in South Korea with his wife after defecting through a third country. 

The National Intelligence Service, however, said it could not confirm the report. 

On Nov. 10, 2018, while serving in Rome as the North’s acting ambassador, Jo disappeared without notice together with his wife shortly before his term was to expire. It was widely speculated at the time that they had sought asylum in a third country. 

In February last year, Italy’s Foreign Ministry said Jo’s daughter was repatriated to the North at her request after her parents disappeared. 

By Ahn Sung-mi (sahn@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114