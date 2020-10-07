Missing North Korean diplomat settled in South in July 2019

Jo Song-gil (AP-Yonhap)
North Korea’s former top envoy to Italy, who disappeared in late 2018, came to South Korea in July last year and has lived here ever since, a lawmaker here said Tuesday.
“Former (acting) Ambassador Jo Song-gil was found to have entered South Korea in July last year and is under the protection of (government) authorities,” Rep. Ha Tae-keung of the main opposition People Power Party, who is a member of the parliament’s intelligence committee, wrote on Facebook. If this information is confirmed, Jo would be one of the highest-ranking officials from Pyongyang to settle here.
Local media outlets have also reported, citing multiple sources, that Jo is currently in South Korea with his wife after defecting through a third country.
The National Intelligence Service, however, said it could not confirm the report.
On Nov. 10, 2018, while serving in Rome as the North’s acting ambassador, Jo disappeared without notice together with his wife shortly before his term was to expire. It was widely speculated at the time that they had sought asylum in a third country.
In February last year, Italy’s Foreign Ministry said Jo’s daughter was repatriated to the North at her request after her parents disappeared.
By Ahn Sung-mi (sahn@heraldcorp.com
)