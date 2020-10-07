NK at final stage of preparations for military parade: defense ministry

(KCNA-Yonhap)

North Korea is at the final stage of preparing for a military parade expected to be held in Pyongyang this weekend to mark the founding anniversary of the ruling Workers' Party, the defense ministry said Wednesday.



The Oct. 10 anniversary of the party's founding 75 years ago has drawn attention as the North could showcase new strategic weapons on the occasion in what could be seen as messages to the United States, or South Korea, amid stalled denuclearization talks.



In a report to the parliament for an annual audit, the ministry said North Korea is "at the final stage of preparing for events, including a military parade, to mark the 75th founding anniversary of the Workers' Party."



"(North Korea) appears to be preparing for various events ... and our assessment is that it is expected to engage in a show of force involving strategic weapons," Defense Minister Suh Wook said during the audit session.



North Korea tends to mark every fifth or 10th anniversary with larger-scale events, such as military provocations, including missile launches, or parades of troops, newly developed strategic weapons and other military hardware.



In his New Year's message, leader Kim Jong-un said he will showcase a "new strategic weapon," which could be an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) or a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM), according to experts and observers. (Yonhap)