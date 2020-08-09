At least 30 killed due to weeklong heavy downpours; further heavy rain in store on typhoon

(Yonhap)



Heavy downpours, landslides and floods in South Korea have killed at least 30 in the past several days, but the death toll may rise further as more than 10 people have gone missing. More heavy rains are also forecast in the southern part of the country due to an approaching typhoon.



Torrential rains have wreaked havoc across the country since Aug. 1 amid the prolonged monsoon season.



According to the data by the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters, the country's death toll stood at 30 as of Sunday, leaving 12 people missing and eight wounded.



Over the past three days, 13 people have died, two gone missing and one injured nationwide, according to the headquarters.



The death toll did not count the casualties from three capsized vessels at Uiam Dam in Chuncheon, 85 kilometers east of Seoul, which left three dead and three missing on Sunday. It was categorized as a marine accident.



More than 5,900 people from 11 provinces and cities left their homes, and some 4,600 of them remain at temporary shelters following warnings of disasters.



Some 9,300 hectares of farmland were swamped or buried, while 9,500 cases of damage to public and private facilities were reported. Repair work has been completed for 73.2 percent of the damage cases, according to the authorities.



Typhoon Jangmi, the season's fifth typhoon, is expected to hit the southern region of the Korean Peninsula from Monday, bringing about more rain in the flood-hit areas.



Formed early Sunday southwest of Okinawa, the typhoon is moving northeast and expected to pass waters off Jeju Island around 10 a.m. Monday, according to the Korean Meteorological Administration (KMA).



The state weather agency said the tropical storm will probably arrive in waters off Busan, the southern port city, some 453 kilometers southeast of Seoul, around 3 p.m. Monday.



Due to the typhoon, Jeju Island and South Gyeongsang Province will experience strong winds and torrential rain in the coming days, while the rest of the country will experience heavy rainfall.



The KMA said the central area is projected to receive a downfall of 100-300 mm, and the southern regions will see rainfall of 100-200 mm. It will rain up to 300 mm in some regions close to the typhoon's trajectory, it said.



As it coincides with the astronomical high tide period, the KMA advised people on the southeastern seaside to take extra precautions and be prepared for dangerous tides.



It also asked the people in the affected areas to be fully prepared for possible flooding or landslides.



The disaster control center also expanded landslide warnings and advisories to 81 counties and cities across the nation as heavy rains continued to batter the country.



Landslide warnings were issued for 24 regions, including the northern part of Gwangju and Namwon, Muju and Jangsu in North Jeolla Province, while advisories were posted for 57 areas, including cities in the provinces of Gyeonggi, Chungcheong, North and South Jeolla and North and South Gyeongsang.



The Korea Forest Service said 667 landslides have been reported so far this month due to prolonged rains in southern regions.



It asked people to leave dangerous places when they are warned, as heavy rain can cause landslides.



As downpours continued to trounce the country's metropolitan and central regions Sunday afternoon, some sections of the Olympic Expressway in Seoul, alongside the southern part of Han River, have been closed to traffic.



The water level of the Han River, which runs through the capital, rose to dangerous levels due to the increased discharge of water from dams, including Paldang Dam, in upper reaches.



The disaster authorities said seven railways across the country have been blocked as of Sunday morning, while 10 flights in Gwangju Airport have been canceled.



The heavy rainfall has pummeled the southern part of the country in the past few days.



A total of 612 mm of rain was reported in the county of Damyang in South Jeolla Province during the three-day period, with 533.7 mm in Gwangju and 517.5 mm in Hwasun County.



In a landslide that buried a house in the county of Jangsu, North Jeolla Province, two more people were found dead on Sunday, after two were found to have died the previous day.



A man in his 70s went missing as he was swept away by a strong current in Damyang.



The disaster control center said 3,749 people have been left homeless over the three-day period, most of which are still staying at temporary shelters due the flooding of the Seomjin River in Namwon City, North Jeolla Province, and Gurye and Damyang counties, both located in South Jeolla Province.



Nearly 3,300 cases of property damages were reported over the cited period, including to 2,233 public facilities, while damage was also reported to 287 residences and 1,180 hectares of farmland.



Some roads and bridges were destroyed by the heavy rain, which also caused 65 floods at local streams and 11 landslides.



Last week, the government designated seven cities and counties in central South Korea, including Anseong of Gyeonggi Province, Cheorwon of Gangwon Province and Chungju of North Chungcheong Province, as special disaster zones due to heavy rainfall.



Those regional governments are eligible for state financial support for their disaster recovery efforts, while residents can receive reductions in utility bills, health insurance premiums and other public charges.



On Sunday, the governor of South Jeolla Province asked the central government to designate some cities of the province hit by recent downpours as special disaster zones as well. (Yonhap)