 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Major southwestern river overflows, local residents evacuated

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 8, 2020 - 13:04       Updated : Aug 8, 2020 - 15:20

The Seomjin River is on the verge of overflowing in Gurye, South Jeolla Province, on Aug. 8, 2020, in this photo provided by the Gurye county office. (Yonhap)
The Seomjin River is on the verge of overflowing in Gurye, South Jeolla Province, on Aug. 8, 2020, in this photo provided by the Gurye county office. (Yonhap)


Major rivers and streams in the southwestern region of South Korea overflowed or came near to flooding in some places Saturday due to torrential rains, forcing local residents to evacuate and disrupting train services.

Two days of downpours caused the flooding of the Seomjin River in Gokseong and Gurye counties, both located in South Jeolla Province.

More than a 100-meter stretch of the river's bank in Namwon, adjacent to Gurye, collapsed, according to the National Fire Agency.

As vast swathes of farmland and houses were inundated, local authorities said earlier they have ordered residents in affected areas to evacuate immediately.

The water level of the Yeongsan River, another key river in the province, approached the threshold, as a stream in Gwangju, 270 kilometers south of Seoul, ran over some banks. River authorities released dam water, leaving dozens of villagers temporarily isolated.

The rainfall also put some villages in the western part of South Gyeongsang Province under water and hampered a number of train operations. All KTX bullet train services between Iksan, North Jeolla Province, and Yeoju, South Jeolla Province, came to a halt.

The Korea Forest Service elevated the landslide warning level to "serious," the highest in its four-tier alert system, in 16 provinces and metropolitan cities nationwide except for Jeju Island.

The Korea Meteorological Administration forecast more rains in Gwangju and the Jeolla provincial areas through Sunday morning.

It said the central province of Chungcheong and the eastern province of Gangwon are bracing for heavy rains again as well amid the possibility that a typhoon will march toward the peninsula later this week.

The government held an interagency meeting, presided over by Minister of the Interior and Safety Chin Young, to check damages and discuss ways to prevent additional damage. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114