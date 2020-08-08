Four dead, one missing in landslide triggered by heavy rain

Rescue workers search for people trapped in the debris of a landslide in a town in Gokseong, about 400 kilometers south of Seoul, on Aug. 8, 2020. (Yonhap)







Four people are dead and another missing after a landslide triggered by heavy rain hit a southern town, local officials said Saturday.



The landslide buried five homes at a village in Gokseong, about 400 kilometers south of Seoul, at 8:29 p.m. Friday.



A man in his 50s and two women in their 60s and 70s were rescued one hour later but declared dead at a hospital.



One of two persons trapped in the debris was retrieved at 8:15 a.m. Saturday but died at a hospital, county officials said.



The fourth victim, in her 70s, was found after the search resumed early in the morning. Rescue work had been stopped just before midnight due to the danger of further landslides as torrential rain continued.



About 30 residents have been evacuated to a nearby elementary school.(Yonhap)