 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Hanjin KAL to buy new shares of Jin Air in Nov.

By Ock Hyun-ju
Published : Aug 7, 2020 - 22:39       Updated : Aug 7, 2020 - 22:39

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)


Hanjin KAL Corp. said Friday it will spend 53.6 billion won (US$45.2 million) to buy new shares to be issued by its low-cost carrier Jin Air Co.

Earlier in the day, the board of directors of Hanjin KAL, the parent of Jin Air, decided on the purchase of Jin Air's 7.36 million new shares, Hanjin KAL said in a regulatory filing.

After the purchase slated to take place in November this year, Hanjin KAL's stake of Jin Air will be lowered to 56.38 percent from the current 60 percent, Hanjin KAL said.

Last Wednesday, Jin Air said it will raise 109 billion won by selling new shares to tide over its cash shortage caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The low-cost carrier is scheduled to issue 15 million shares at 7,820 won per share on Sept. 16.

 Investors are required to make payments for the new shares on Nov. 3, and the new shares will be traded on the Seoul bourse on Nov. 16, Jin Air said. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114