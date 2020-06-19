Korea records 49 new COVID-19 cases

(Yonhap)
South Korea’s novel coronavirus infections rose by 49 on Friday, as the deadly disease looks set to stay for the time being, health officials said.
The country’s case count stood at 12,306, as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, up 49 from a day earlier, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The death toll stayed flat at 280, it added.
A total 32 patients were infected in the community -- Seoul reported 18 new cases and 11 in Gyeonggi Province to name a few -- while 17 patients were from overseas, according to the KCDC.
The central city Daejeon that has emerged as the latest region of concern due to infection clusters added six patients largely tied to a door-to-door sales firms and a religious group.
By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com
)