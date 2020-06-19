At least 7 passengers test positive for virus after flying in from Bangladesh

(Yonhap)



At least six Bangladeshi nationals and one South Korean have tested positive for the coronavirus after entering South Korea on the same flight from the South Asian country, authorities said Friday.



All of the seven patients, including three Bangladeshi students enrolled in a Jeju university, used Korean Air flight KE9656, which landed at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, at 5:32 a.m. Thursday after departing from Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh.



They then traveled to their homes or other residences around the country before taking COVID-19 tests at testing centers in Jeju, Incheon, Paju, Namyangju and North Jeolla Province, authorities said, noting epidemic research has been launched for the airplane and all of its passengers.



The three students are part of a group of 18 Bangladeshis enrolled in Cheju Halla University, who flew into Jeju International Airport on Thursday afternoon via the Incheon airport and Seoul's Gimpo International Airport to return to their campus on the southern resort island.



All of the 18 students took COVID-19 tests on landing at the Jeju airport and three of them tested positive, Jeju's provincial government said, noting that none of them showed symptoms of the virus at that time.



Another student's test was inconclusive, as it was difficult to judge his test result because it is located between positive and negative reference values, saying an additional test is due within several days. The remaining 14 students tested negative.



The Bangladeshi students are known to have used four different flights to travel from the Gimpo airport to Jeju after taking taxis from the Incheon airport to the Seoul airport. The three infected students arrived at the Jeju airport via T'Way flight TW713 at 12:52 p.m. and Jeju Air's flight 7C117 at 1:44 p.m.



In addition, three Bangladeshi migrant workers tested positive for the coronavirus in Incheon, Paju, just north of Seoul, and Namwon, North Jeolla Province, respectively, after arriving there via the same Korean Air flight Thursday. But four other Bangladeshis who traveled with the Paju worker tested negative.



According to authorities, a 13-year-old Korean boy, who boarded the same Korean Air flight to return home from Bangladesh, tested positive for the virus at a community health center near his home in Namyangju, a Gyeonggi city east of Seoul. The boy has reportedly attended school in Bangladesh since last August. Coronavirus tests are planned for his family members who were ordered to self-isolate at their home.



Earlier this week, two foreigners were found infected with the coronavirus after arriving in Yangju, north of Seoul, from Pakistan and the Philippines, respectively.



Under the compulsory quarantine measures, all entrants from overseas -- both Koreans and foreigners -- are obliged to self-isolate at their residences or government-designated facilities for 14 days.



On Friday, South Korea reported 49 new cases, including 17 imported ones, raising the total caseload to 12,306, according to government data. (Yonhap)