Hwang Jung-min, Lee Jung-jae promise great chemistry in ‘Deliver Us From Evil’

Leading men Hwang Jung-min (left) and Lee Jung-jae attend a press conference Friday to promote “Deliver Us From Evil.” (CJ Entertainment)



Top actors Hwang Jung-min and Lee Jung-jae, who showed great chemistry in the noir film “New World” seven years ago, are teaming up again for a new action flick. Their synergy in “Deliver Us From Evil” is unlike anything viewers have seen before, they say.



The two actors and the director, Hong Won-chan, held a promotional press conference Friday ahead of the film’s release in July.



While the 2013 film was notable for the bromance between the two actors, this time around the pair takes on an action-packed killer vs. killer chase.



Hit man In-nam, played by Hwang, completes what he believes to be his last mission only to find himself being chased by “butcher” Ray, played by Lee. Upon learning of a kidnapping case in Thailand, In-nam heads to Bangkok. Ray, who believes In-nam is behind his brother’s death, follows.



“The story is about a character who has sinned being redeemed by another character,” director Hong said.



“While a lot of people are excited to see the two actors team up again, it was in some ways a burden for me as a producer. I felt the pressure to portray the two actors differently.



“The two characters are very different from each other and also from the actors’ previous roles.”



Hwang said, “It was fun. Just like the audience, I also felt great excitement when I faced Lee as Ray in the film. We talked a lot before the action scenes.”







"Deliver Us From Evil" poster (CJ Entertainment)