Hwang Jung-min, Lee Jung-jae promise great chemistry in ‘Deliver Us From Evil’

Leading men Hwang Jung-min (left) and Lee Jung-jae attend a press conference Friday to promote “Deliver Us From Evil.” (CJ Entertainment)
Top actors Hwang Jung-min and Lee Jung-jae, who showed great chemistry in the noir film “New World” seven years ago, are teaming up again for a new action flick. Their synergy in “Deliver Us From Evil” is unlike anything viewers have seen before, they say.
The two actors and the director, Hong Won-chan, held a promotional press conference Friday ahead of the film’s release in July.
While the 2013 film was notable for the bromance between the two actors, this time around the pair takes on an action-packed killer vs. killer chase.
Hit man In-nam, played by Hwang, completes what he believes to be his last mission only to find himself being chased by “butcher” Ray, played by Lee. Upon learning of a kidnapping case in Thailand, In-nam heads to Bangkok. Ray, who believes In-nam is behind his brother’s death, follows.
“The story is about a character who has sinned being redeemed by another character,” director Hong said.
“While a lot of people are excited to see the two actors team up again, it was in some ways a burden for me as a producer. I felt the pressure to portray the two actors differently.
“The two characters are very different from each other and also from the actors’ previous roles.”
Hwang said, “It was fun. Just like the audience, I also felt great excitement when I faced Lee as Ray in the film. We talked a lot before the action scenes.”
"Deliver Us From Evil" poster (CJ Entertainment)
The film was shot in three locations -- South Korea, Bangkok and Tokyo -- with around 80 percent of the filming taking place in Bangkok.
“The characters aren’t ordinary, so the locations also had to be far from mundane. Bangkok is a very special city. While it’s metropolitan for the most part, there are some chaotic and sacred aspects to the city as well, and we tried to express those qualities … in the film,” Hong said.
Hong Kyung-pyo, in charge of cinematography, has worked with several acclaimed directors before. They include Bong Joon-ho on “Snowpiercer” (2015) and “Parasite” (2019), Na Hong-jin on “Wailing” (2016) and Lee Chang-dong on “Burning” (2018).
While actor Park Jung-min plays one of the main roles, Park does not appear in any promotional images. Explaining Park’s absence, Lee said the rising star was a “surprise gift” for the audience, hinting at the actor’s transformation in the film.
Park, 33, made his name in 2011 with the award-winning film “Bleak Night” and rose to stardom with the 2016 film “Dongju: The Portrait of a Poet,” for which he won several awards for best new actor.
“Our film is not based on any true story or historical incident and we focused wholly on expanding the cinematic elements of the action genre,” director Hong said. “We hope the audience can come to the cinema and indulge in it on a large screen,” the director said.
By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com
)