Big-name actors coming to big screen in July

“Peninsula” (NEW)



With a series of films confirming summer release dates amid the prolonged novel coronavirus pandemic, some big-name actors are set to return to big screen in the coming month.



Film distributor Next Entertainment World on Monday confirmed that highly-anticipated zombie flick “Peninsula” would hit local theaters in July, featuring veteran actors Gang Dong-won and Lee Jung-hyun.



A sequel to the 2016 smash-hit thriller “Train to Busan” by director Yeon Sang-ho, the film takes place on the Korean Peninsula, which has been left in ruins following the outbreak of a zombie apocalypse four years back.



In the film, Gang takes up the role of Jung-seok, a survivor who escapes the worst but is sent back to the peninsula on a mission to bring out an unidentified truck. Jung-seok and his team are faced by not only zombies, but the survivors in the Army Unit 631 who have dehumanized amid the madness and confusion. Actress Lee stars as another survivor, Min-jung, who saves the lives of Jung-suk and his team from a deadly attack by zombies.







“Deliver Us From Evil” (CJ Entertainment)