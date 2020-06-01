Big-name actors coming to big screen in July

“Peninsula” (NEW)
With a series of films confirming summer release dates amid the prolonged novel coronavirus pandemic, some big-name actors are set to return to big screen in the coming month.
Film distributor Next Entertainment World on Monday confirmed that highly-anticipated zombie flick “Peninsula” would hit local theaters in July, featuring veteran actors Gang Dong-won and Lee Jung-hyun.
A sequel to the 2016 smash-hit thriller “Train to Busan” by director Yeon Sang-ho, the film takes place on the Korean Peninsula, which has been left in ruins following the outbreak of a zombie apocalypse four years back.
In the film, Gang takes up the role of Jung-seok, a survivor who escapes the worst but is sent back to the peninsula on a mission to bring out an unidentified truck. Jung-seok and his team are faced by not only zombies, but the survivors in the Army Unit 631 who have dehumanized amid the madness and confusion. Actress Lee stars as another survivor, Min-jung, who saves the lives of Jung-suk and his team from a deadly attack by zombies.
“Deliver Us From Evil” (CJ Entertainment)
Meanwhile, Hwang Jung-min and Lee Jung-jae will be teaming up in hardboiled action flick “Deliver Us From Evil.” The two actors are reuniting seven years after appearing together in the crime noir “New World” in 2013.
Also set for release in July, the film follows around the chase between Hwang and Lee, who respectively take up the roles of hitman In-nam and his chaser Ray, nicknamed “butcher” for his ruthlessness. Ray tracks down In-nam to take revenge for his brother’s death, who he believes was murdered by In-nam.
Aspiring actor Park Jung-min, who featured in 2019 horror film “Savaha: The Sixth Finger” with Lee, is also among the lead cast of “Deliver Us From Evil.”
The film is helmed by writer-director Hong Won-chan, who was officially invited to the Cannes Film Festival’s “Midnight Screenings” section in 2015 with mystery-thriller “Office.”
By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com
