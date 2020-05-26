Club-linked virus cases still on rise ahead of further school reopenings

(Yonhap)



South Korea's virus fight appears to be dragging on as sporadic outbreaks tied to an infection cluster in Seoul's nightlife district of Itaewon continued ahead of another phase of school reopening.



The 19 new cases, with 16 being local infections, raised South Korea's total coronavirus caseload to 11,225, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).



The daily increase in new virus cases stayed below 20 for the second day after hovering around the threshold for three days.



Itaewon has emerged as a new hotbed for the spread of COVID-19 after a 29-year-old man tested positive for the virus on May 6 following his visits to multiple clubs and bars in Itaewon.



So far, 247 cases have been linked to Itaewon clubs.



One recent case involved six stages of transmission traced to a patient in Incheon, who lied about visiting Itaewon and infected students he taught at a cram school. More than 83,000 have been tested over the Itaewon outbreak.



The country reported two more additional virus fatalities, raising the death toll to 269.



The total number of people released from quarantine after making full recoveries stood at 10,275, up 49 from the previous day, according to the KCDC, with 681 patients currently under treatment.



Despite the sporadic transmissions detected nationwide in connection with the Itaewon cluster, health authorities said they are not considering rolling back stricter social distancing as the country's quarantine capabilities remain sufficient to handle the recent virus situation.



But health authorities are staying vigilant over the further reopening of schools as an estimated 2.37 million students are to return to classes Wednesday.



Last week, about 440,000 high school seniors returned to school after more than two months of delay due to the pandemic.



Some schools in Gangseo Ward, western Seoul, decided to push back their reopening by one week after a kindergarten student tested positive for the virus.



"As students are to meet their classmates after a long time, there is a possibility that they may forget about personal hygiene rules," said Son Young-rae, a spokesperson for the country's health ministry.



To prevent the further spread of the virus, the government has required all people to wear masks when using buses and taxis. Those who do not wear masks may not be allowed to board buses and taxis.



Mandatory mask use will also be applied to air passengers starting Wednesday, regardless of their flights.



Some municipal governments have issued an administrative order banning gatherings at entertainment establishments with high infection risks, such as clubs and bars, as recent cases stemmed from those facilities.



Health authorities said as of 6 p.m. Monday, 33,468 people are in self-isolation, with most of them being those who arrived from overseas. Overseas arrivals are required to self quarantine for 14 days here.



South Korea has been ordering violators of self-isolation rules to wear electronic wristbands to track their movements. Currently 17 people are wearing the device, according to the health ministry. (Yonhap)