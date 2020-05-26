Another soldier tests positive for new virus, total at 52

(Yonhap)



An Army soldier set to end his military service soon has tested positive for the new coronavirus while visiting the southeastern city of Daegu for vacation, defense ministry officials said Tuesday.



The sergeant, the military's 52nd coronavirus case, is currently at a civilian hospital and will be discharged from the military without returning to his base after using up his remaining vacation days, officials said.



"The soldier took the virus test after realizing that some of his visits overlapped with those of a virus patient," ministry spokesperson Choi Hyun-soo told a regular press briefing.



Of the total infections reported in the military so far, 39 have fully recovered.



On Tuesday, South Korea reported 19 more cases of the new coronavirus, raising the nation's total caseload to 11,225. It marked the second day in a row that the number of new cases stayed below 20. (Yonhap)