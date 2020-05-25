[Tech Read] China looms over Korea (2): Korean display firms are 2 years ahead

Organic light-emitting diode screens form curved display surfaces in commercial setting (LG Display)





China’s race to enter mainstream tech is intensifying against not only the US but also its neighbor South Korea. With China aggressively pushing advancements of key technologies, Korea has been forced to take up the gauntlet before it is too late. The Korea Herald’s Tech Team has looked into four key areas to measure the technological gap between Korea and China and to offers forecasts about how the competition would develop. This is the second installment.



By IT Team



(2) Display: Korea is 2 years ahead



The technological race on the display panel front has to be looked at in two areas: the small and medium-sized panels for phones and the large panels for TVs and bigger devices.



For the former, Samsung Display leads the global race with its organic light-emitting diode panels and for the latter, LG Display stands unchallenged as the world’s only OLED TV panel maker with the capacity to mass-produce.



