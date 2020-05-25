[Tech Read] China looms over Korea in high-tech race (1) : Chinese firms enter memory market

Samsung‘s memory fab in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province (Samsung Electronics)



China’s race to lead mainstream technology is intensifying not only against the US but also its neighbor South Korea.



President Xi Jinping has been public about China’s goals: By 2025, the country aims to domestically produce key technologies such as semiconductors, 5G equipment, robots, and self-driving and electric cars.



The coronavirus pandemic hasn’t derailed its ambition to win the technology battle with the US. Instead, Beijing has turned the deadly virus outbreak into an opportunity to advance its 5G technologies by trying out various applications.



Some believe that China has already edged past Korea in 5G technology, with drones dropping off face masks, spraying disinfectants and delivering hot meals to hospital patients -- just a few of its latest efforts to harness the 5G networks it deployed last year.



To keep China in check, the US is moving to increase semiconductor production by inviting chipmakers like Taiwan’s TSMC to open domestic plants to make it more self-sufficient in times of global crisis.



Some expect that the conflict between the US and China will further pressure Korea, which is already sandwiched between the two in the political arena.



As the tech battle between the world’s two biggest superpowers gets fiercer, it is natural that their capabilities rapidly evolve, threatening Korea’s position as an IT powerhouse.



The Korea Herald’s tech team looked into key areas to measure the technological gap between Korea and China to offer forecasts on how the competition will develop. This is the first in four installments.



By IT Team



(1) Semiconductors: Chinese firms enter the memory market



While Korea remains peerless in the global memory chip market, industry observers notice that multiple Chinese fabless chipmakers have been showing stellar growth in the last five years, and they are eyeing the memory market as well.



According to data by US-based tech research firm Omdia, the average annual revenue growth of the top 10 Chinese chipmakers, including memory integrated circuit and logic IC developers, stood at 19.6 percent between 2015 and 2019, outpacing that of Korea’s 10 biggest chip manufacturers, including Samsung and SK hynix.