Former K-pop star Park Yoo-chun in hot water, again

Only a day after being cleared of punishment for unpaid damages by a local court, singer-turned-actor Park Yoo-chun is in hot water again, this time for his untimely meeting with a local governor.
Park on Thursday issued an official explanation about his private appointment with Mayor Ahn Byung-yong of Uijeongbu City, Gyeonggi Province, earlier that day, stating the meeting was a courtesy call.
“Today’s meeting with the mayor was arranged thanks to the connection between the mayor and my longtime manager,” Park explained through his social media account on Thursday.
“The mayor gave me words of encouragement and genuine advises on life. In addition, he told me to accept my past mistakes and to lead a life, volunteering for the society and working to help better the lives of socially disadvantaged people, with a sincerely regretful heart,” Park said.
The 33-year-old released the statement as the meeting, which came a day after Park attended a court trial in the area, sparked controversy.
Park on Wednesday attended his detention judgment trial by Uijeongbu District Court for allegedly failing to pay damages to one of the four women who had accused him of sexual assault. A detention judgment trial is held when the debtor does not attend an appointment for property elucidation or refuses to submit property list.
In September last year, the Mediation Center of Seoul Court confirmed its order for Park to pay a compensation of 50 million won ($40,460) to the woman who had filed a damage suit.
The court of Uijeongbu decided on Wednesday, there will be “no punishment” for Park, which typically means either the punishment is unjust or the debtor has fulfilled his duties until the trial date.
Park’s meeting with Mayor Ahn raised public eyebrows as the member of boyband JYJ has been showing signs of resuming his career, despite pledging to retire from the entertainment industry amid a drug scandal last year.
Reports by local media outlets noted that government officials at Uijeongbu City stated they are not aware why the mayor had met with Park and what was discussed between the two.
By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com
)