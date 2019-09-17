Singer-actor Park Yoo-chun ordered to pay compensation to alleged rape victim

NATIONAL

Park Yoo-chun (Yonhap)

Park Yoo-chun, an actor and former member of K-pop boy band JYJ, must pay compensation to one of four women who claimed to have been raped by him years ago, following a local court's mandatory mediation, court officials said Tuesday.The Mediation Center of Seoul Court decided on July 15 on a damage suit filed against the 32-year-old Park by one of the four, identified only as A, the officials said.The court's mandatory mediation was delivered to Park on Aug. 27 before taking effect last Wednesday after a two-week grace period, they said, noting the amount of court-recommended compensation is close to 100 million won ($84,300).It is not known whether Park will pay the compensation to A.A's lawyer told Yonhap News Agency that a considerable amount of compensation has been confirmed but did not disclose the exact sum due to a requirement to keep it confidential for a month.The lawyer also said A will consider seizing Park's properties for a forcible execution of the compensation order if he refuses to cooperate. Mandatory mediation has the same effect as a court ruling and can be enforced if the defendant fails to comply.Three years ago, four women, including A, filed complaints against Park, claiming they were raped by him, with the first case dating back to 2014 and the latest allegedly taking place in June 2016.Park lodged a false accusation complaint against A but the Supreme Court acquitted her last year saying her claim was not groundless. A then filed a 100-million-won damage suit against Park with the Seoul Central District Court last December.In a separate scandal, a local court sentenced Park to 10 months in prison in July this year, suspended two years, for illegal drug use. (Yonhap)